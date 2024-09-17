Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after acquiring an additional 401,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $38.52.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

