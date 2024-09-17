Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

