Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,950 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 726,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 870.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 113,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 37.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.51%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

