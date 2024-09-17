Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.