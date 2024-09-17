Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

