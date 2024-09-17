Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.41.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

