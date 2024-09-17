Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.18 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.