Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 31,827,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 54,931,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,698,572. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

