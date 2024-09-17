PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PageGroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

