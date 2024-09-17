Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

