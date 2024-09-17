Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $648.64 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $30.89 or 0.00050794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $648.64 million and approximately $89.71 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00252451 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.33306424 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $74,434,277.21 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

