One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1,669.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 214.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

