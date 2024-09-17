One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 140.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.