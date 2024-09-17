Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 25.62%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.