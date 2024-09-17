Oasys Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $106.43 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $106.43 million and $1.63 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,826,301,143 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,821,848,180.540635 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03803827 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,351,083.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

