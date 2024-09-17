Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on NUWE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NUWE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.38. 124,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,663. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $712,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($18.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.49) by ($9.36). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 232.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

