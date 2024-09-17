Numbers Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $532,783.51 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $532,783.51 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03972481 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $391,102.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

