NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.08

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 70695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,001,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 195,779 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NMI by 67.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

