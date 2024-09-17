Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 11.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

