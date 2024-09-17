Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $29,979.18 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $29,979.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,325,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NRDY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,898. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 192,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk cut Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

