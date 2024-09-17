Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

