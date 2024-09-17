NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives $42.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.50. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at $22,824,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

