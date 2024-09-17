Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $25.20. Nayax shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 813 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NYAX. Barclays dropped their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nayax

Nayax Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nayax by 35.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Nayax in the second quarter worth $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.