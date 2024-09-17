NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.57 ($4.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 420 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.48) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($4,065.84). 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.55. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of £28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

