Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.59 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.