Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $108.98 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,112.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00528815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00105825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00288076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00078674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

