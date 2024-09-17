My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 36.0% in August

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of My Size in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of MYSZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 34,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.91.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $1.15. My Size had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that My Size will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

