Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MITQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 36,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,606. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.35.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moving iMage Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.