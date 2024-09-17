Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MITQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 36,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,606. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

