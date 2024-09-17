Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.74

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 25414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$368.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $546,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

