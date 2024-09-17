Morgan Stanley Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $35.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.