Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,501 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

