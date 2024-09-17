Moonbeam Market Cap Achieves $147.70 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $147.70 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,199,709 coins and its circulating supply is 902,398,291 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

