Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.