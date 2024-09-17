Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 47.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

