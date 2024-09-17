Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $61,488.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,441,489 coins and its circulating supply is 31,287,792 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,434,989 with 31,283,640 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.48613689 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $67,769.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

