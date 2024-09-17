Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.