Menlo Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.