Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.74.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
