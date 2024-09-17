Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

