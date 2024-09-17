Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

