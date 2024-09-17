Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 1,641 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. MGE Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $92.06.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

