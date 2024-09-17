Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $43.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 15.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

