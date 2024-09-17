Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 142,388 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

