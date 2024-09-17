Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,456 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

