LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.