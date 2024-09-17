Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

