Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.