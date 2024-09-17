Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.