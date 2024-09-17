Lovesac’s (LOVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

LOVE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lovesac by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

