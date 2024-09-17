Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $308.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.