Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,153.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,027.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,109.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
